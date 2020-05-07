Casualties reported after 5.1 earthquake hits Iran

At least one person was reported killed and seven others were injured when a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit northern Iran late on Thursday, according to the country's heath ministry.

Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur wrote on social media early on Friday that one person died in the eastern part of Tehran while trying to escape from the tremor.

One resident in the Iranian capital told Al Jazeera that the shaking of the ground felt "very strong".

Images posted on social media showed people huddled in the streets of Tehran in the middle of the night, as they tried to escape from the quake.

Several aftershocks have been reported.

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was at Damavand, just northeast of the capital, and had a depth of 10km.