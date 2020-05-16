Angola: Teen killed by soldier during coronavirus mask operation

An Angolan soldier shot and killed a teenager during an operation to enforce the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government has said.

The home affairs ministry said a 17-year-old boy "was a victim of a gunshot" fired by a soldier on Friday while "allegedly" protesting against a military-led awareness campaign on the use of face masks.

In a statement late on Friday, the ministry described the case as "homicide" and said it was investigating the incident.

On May 9, a 21-year-old man was "accidentally" shot when police clashed with a group of people caught flouting a curfew and a ban on social gatherings in the Huambo neighbourhood of the capital, Luanda.

President Joao Lourenco declared a state of emergency in March, banning public gatherings and restricting movement to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In April, the government made wearing face masks compulsory.

Rights groups across the continent have denounced widespread incidents of violence by security officials enforcing anti-coronavirus restrictions.

To date, Angola has reported 48 cases of coronavirus, including two deaths.