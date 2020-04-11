US seen to overtake Italy in coronavirus deaths: Live updates

The worldwide death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 102,000 early on Saturday (00:01 GMT), with the United States expected to overtake Italy in the grim position as the country with the highest number of fatalities.

According to the latest Johns Hopkins University tally, Italy has registered at least 18,800 deaths, but the number of new patients who have died has decreased, while the US has recorded about 18,700 fatalities, about 2,000 more than the previous day.

More:

The number of cases worldwide is now close to 1.7 million, including almost 500,000 in the US. Patients who have recovered also increased to more than 376,000.

As this developed, the World Health Organization urged caution to countries that are considering the easing of restrictions on the coronavirus lockdown in the coming days and weeks.

"The way down could be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, a commotion among residents erupted in one district of Istanbul, the commercial capital, after the country announced a two-day curfew in at least 31 cities to help curb the spread of the virus, the Halk TV television station reported.

Here are the latest updates.

Saturday, April 11

01:06 GMT - Erdogan sends well-wishes to Boris Johnson

Turkey's president has sent a letter to Boris Johnson, wishing the British prime minister a speedy recovery from the coronavirus, the Associated Press news agency reported.

In his letter, Recep Tayyip Erdogan also conveyed his condolences to the families of British victims of the virus, expressed hope that Britain overcomes the "tragedy with the minimal losses" and relayed his good wishes to British health service employees treating COVID-19 patients.

Erdogan also invited Johnson, whose great-grandfather was Turkish, to visit "the land of your ancestors" to discuss ""steps that will further our bilateral cooperation in the post-Brexit period."

00:48 GMT - Argentina extends lockdown on major cities

Argentina will extend the lockdown it has imposed as a measure to control the spread of the coronavirus for the country's major cities, President Alberto Fernandez has announced.

He did not specify when the lockdown, which was first mandated on March 20, would be lifted. He said the requirement that Argentines stay at home has helped control the rate of new infections, Reuters news agency reported.

00:12 GMT - WHO looking into neurological effects of coronavirus

The World Health Organization's emergencies chief says the agency is aware of some anecdotal reports of neurological effects in some coronavirus patients from China.

But Dr Mike Ryan said it is unclear whether the virus, also known as COVID-19, is directly affecting the brain or whether those neurological effects may simply be due to oxygen deprivation.

Ryan said while some viruses cause complications like encephalitis and meningitis when they infect the brain, there is no indication yet that this is the case with COVID-19 patients, adding that many infectious diseases can prompt deliriousness or a change in consciousness when their oxygen levels drop dramatically, but giving patients more oxygen often resolves the issue.

00:01 GMT - Hundreds pay tribute to fallen nurse in Spain

Hundreds of staff at a hospital near the Spanish capital have gathered to pay homage to a 57-year-old nurse, who died Friday after contracting the COVID-19 disease, the Associated Press news agency reported.

In a post on social media, the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes said the nurse died "after days of fighting relentlessly against the illness".

The post identified the victim by his first name, Esteban, and said that his widow also worked at the hospital, one of the main battlegrounds against the spread of the coronavirus.

I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read all the updates from yesterday (April 10) here.