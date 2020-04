The International Monetary Fund says Nigeria's economy is expected to shrink by 3.4 percent this year and Africa's largest economy could face a recession lasting until 2021.

Oil-rich Nigeria has been hit by the plunge in the demand for energy set off by the global lockdown against COVID-19.

And the country's jobless rate, already at 23 percent, is expected to climb even higher.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja.