UN chief says coronavirus 'worst crisis' since WWII: Live updates

The United Nations chief has warned the coronavirus pandemic presents the world with its "worst crisis" since World War II, with the number of dead in the United States now higher than in China and hard-hit countries in Europe reporting their highest number of deaths in a single day.

The US announced some 800 deaths on Tuesday - bringing the total to more than 3,700. It also has the most confirmed cases. China has reported 3,282 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Italy each reported their largest single-day increase in deaths since the start of the pandemic. Some 12,428 people have died from the disease in Italy, the world's most seriously affected country.

Around the world, nearly 857,000 people have been diagnosed with the virus and at least 178,000 have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 42,000 people have died.

Wednesday, April 1

01:35 GMT - Hong Kong says pet cat tests positive for coronavirus

Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department has revealed that a cat has tested positive for the coronavirus - the third pet to do so in the territory.

The short-haired cat was sent for quarantine when its owner tested positive for COVID-19. The animal does not have any sisgns, the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier two dogs tested weak positive or positive during repeated tests for the virus.



Hong Kong is urging that pet cats, dogs and other mammals should be quarantined if anyone in the household is confirmed with COVID-19.

00:30 GMT - 'The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for America'

US President Donald Trump has just shared on Twitter his 'Coronavirus Guidelines for America' after warning the country faced a "very painful" two weeks as it confronts the virus.

The recommendations advise the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to stay at home and urge those feeling sick to stay at home and seek medical attention.

20:50 GMT Tuesday - UN chief: 'COVID-19 worst crisis since WWII'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious crisis facing the world since World War II, threatening people in every country and carrying the risk of "enhanced instability, enhanced unrest, and enhanced conflict."

The UN chief was speaking at the launch of a report on the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19.

