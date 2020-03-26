Uganda's Bobi Wine releases song to fight coronavirus pandemic

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine has released a song to raise awareness about the coronavirus pandemic as his country imposes new restriction in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, teamed up with fellow musician Nubian Li to highlight the importance of personal hygiene in the fight against the disease that has claimed the lives of more than 21,000 people worldwide.

"The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim. But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution," Wine, the member of parliament for Kyadondo East constituency, raps in the song.

"Sensitise the masses to sanitise. Keep a social distance and quarantine," adds the 38-year-old.

Ten hours after the song was released it had garnered more than 700,000 views on social media with people praising the legislator for the message.

The country of 42 million people reported its first case on Sunday and has since imposed travel restrictions and banned public gatherings. Uganda has 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including an eight-month-old baby.

"The government is suspending public transport for 14 days," President Yoweri Museveni said in a public address on Sunday.

"This directive affects taxis, coasters, minibuses, buses, all passenger trains, tukutukus [tricycles] and bodabodas carrying passengers. The rationale is to minimise movement and contact among people.

"With immediate effect, markets should only be used for sale of foodstuffs. Trading of non-food items in the markets is suspended immediately. We expect this to greatly reduce numbers in the markets and help enforce social distancing," Museveni added.

At least 46 countries in Africa have confirmed more than 1,400 cases of COVID-19.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) called on African countries to "wake up" to the growing threat of the virus.

"The rapid evolution of COVID-19 in Africa is deeply worrisome and a clear signal for action," Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, said.

"But we can still change the course of this pandemic. Governments must draw on all of their resources and capabilities and strengthen their response," Moeti said.