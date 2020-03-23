Coronavirus terminology explained: Your COVID-19 glossary

For weeks now, news coverage around the world has been dominated by the new coronavirus pandemic, with advice flying around about social distancing, the dangers of COVID-19 and the common interest in flattening the curve.

It is easy to be overwhelmed by all the professional jargon related to the health crisis that has upended daily life across the globe.

More:

Here are some of the most commonly used terms and phrases explained:

Coronavirus: A family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases.

SARS-CoV-2: A virus in the coronavirus family that was first detected late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

COVID-19: An acronym created by the World Health Organization (WHO) that stands for the coronavirus disease 2019 - the official name of the respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

R-naught or R0: An epidemiologic metric used to describe how contagious an infection is. In the case of COVID-19, research is still in its early stages but indications suggest R-naught is between 2 and 2.5, which means an infected person passes the infection on to a minimum of two other people.

Incubation: The incubation period is the time it takes for symptoms to appear after a person is infected. According to the WHO, most estimates of the incubation period for COVID-19 range from 1-14 days, most commonly around five days.

Close contact: The WHO recommends being more than one metre (three feet) away from an infected person. With COVID-19 primarily spread through respiratory droplets, other health experts have suggested keeping a physical distance of at least two metres (six feet) away from others.

Pandemic: An epidemic that has spread over several countries/continents, usually affecting a large number of people.

Social distancing: Measures that are taken to increase the physical space between people to slow the spread of the virus. Read more here.

Quarantine: Separating and restricting the movement of people exposed (or potentially exposed) to a contagious disease.

Self-quarantine: Staying home and away from other people as much as possible after exposure or potential exposure to an infection.

Flattening the curve: Slowing a virus's spread to reduce the peak number of cases and related demands on hospitals and infrastructure.

Underlying condition: A long-term health issue, including asthma, diabetes, HIV, chronic lung disease, cancer and more. Read more here.

Immunocompromised: People who have weakened or impaired immunity due to a chronic health condition, medication or malnutrition. Read more here.