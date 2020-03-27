Boris Johnson in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson announced on Twitter on Friday.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video conference as we fight this virus."

More:

A Downing Street spokesman said Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday - a day after he attended the prime minister's weekly question time in the chamber of the House of Commons.

"The prime minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty," the spokesman said, in a statement emailed to Al Jazeera.

"The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive," the spokesman added.

"In keeping with the guidance, the Prime Minister is self-isolating in Downing Street."

In early February, as the UK took a different approach to much of the rest of Europe in its handling of the crisis, Johnson said he was continuing to shake hands with people - even in a hospital in which he said there were patients being treated for coronavirus infections.

Three weeks later, the country was placed in a state of near-lockdown, with movement restricted and all but "essential workers" advised not to leave their homes.