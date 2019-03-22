Live
News|Occupied Golan Heights

Syria condemns Trump’s stance on Golan Heights sovereignty

It says Trump’s stand shows ‘blind bias of the US’ towards Israel and vows to recognise sovereignty over Golan Heights.

The occupied Golan Heights was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and effectively annexed in 1981 [File: Eddie Gerald/Getty Images]
The occupied Golan Heights was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and effectively annexed in 1981 [File: Eddie Gerald/Getty Images]
22 Mar 2019

Syria has condemned US President Donald Trump’s statement that it is time to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, while its close military ally Russia said changing the status of the territory would violate the United Nations agreements.

Syrian state news agency SANA cited a foreign ministry source on Friday as saying Trump’s statement showed “the blind bias of the United States” towards Israel.

It did not change “the reality that the Golan Heights was and will remain Syrian, Arab”, the source said.

“The Syrian nation is more determined to liberate this precious piece of Syrian national land through all available means,” the source told Reuters news agency, adding that Trump’s statement was “irresponsible” and showed “contempt” for international law.

Syria’s main opposition grouping has also condemned Trump’s comments.

The Syrian Negotiations Commission voiced “its rejection of this decision and its national commitment to Syria’s right to retrieve all its occupied territory.”

The territory’s return has always been a key Syrian national demand, championed by government and rebels alike throughout the bloody civil war that has ripped the country apart since 2011.

190314064314828

Another close Syrian ally, Iran, also upbraided Trump for the comment he made on Thursday, which marks a dramatic shift in the US policy over the status of a disputed area that was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in 1981 – a move not recognised internationally.

‘To the edge of a new crisis’

Last week, the US dropped “Israeli-occupied” designation in its annual human rights report, though the State Department insisted the wording change did not mean a policy change.

Iran said the statement was unacceptable. “This illegal and unacceptable recognition does not change the fact that it belongs to Syria,” an Iranian foreign ministry spokesman was cited as saying by state TV.

Turkey, which is heavily involved in the eight-year-old Syrian conflict, said that Trump’s statement has brought the region to the edge of a new crisis.

“We cannot allow the legitimisation of the occupation of the Golan Heights,” President Tayyip Erdogan, who is opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said in a speech at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

Both Iran and Russia have deployed forces in Syria in support of Assad during the Syrian conflict, with Iran sending its own forces and backing regional Shia militias such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that have helped Damascus.

Russia has warned that the US policy U-turn could spark new conflicts.

“Certainly, such appeals can considerably destabilise an already tense situation in the Middle East,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

“It’s just a call for now, hopefully it will remain a call.”

Meanwhile the Arab League said Trump’s comments were “completely outside international law”.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said Trump’s statement would not change “the constant fact”, recognised internationally, that the “Golan Heights are Syrian lands forcefully occupied by Israel”.

The two Arab countries with official diplomatic relations with Israel have also voiced their displeasure at the US president’s statement.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said lasting peace in the region requires Israel to withdraw from all Arab territories it occupies, including the Golan, while Egypt has urged “respect (for) legitimate international resolutions and the United Nations Charter on the unacceptability of land appropriation by force”.

‘Victory’ for Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pressed the US to recognise its claim and raised that possibility in his first White House meeting with Trump in February 2017.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker, reporting from the occupied Golan Heights, said it was “a major political victory” for Netanyahu.

“He has been working hard throughout the years to get the Americans to recognise the Golan Heights as Israeli. Now it pretty much happened,” she said.

“We are largely expecting that announcement to be made officially when the Israeli prime minister will be in the United States next week.

“The American president seems to be throwing his weight behind Netanyahu in what is very tightly contested election in Israel.”

Source : Al Jazeera, News Agencies
More from News

Biden campaign seeks to keep focus on national COVID-19 response

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to campaign in Florida on Monday [File: Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Ethiopia’s Shura Kitata sprints to London Marathon win

Shura Kitata of Ethiopia celebrates after winning in the Elite Men’s race during the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon [Getty Images]

Germany: Man attacked, seriously hurt outside Hamburg synagogue

German police arrested the attacker, and a police spokesman said he was accused of causing grievous bodily harm [Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote

A woman casts a ballot at home during a parliamentary election in the village of Arashan, Kyrgyzstan [Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters]
Most Read

Doctors say Trump takes steroid dexamethasone after oxygen dip

Dr Sean Conley, the White House physician, is flanked by other doctors as he speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's health [Erin Scott/Reuters]

Trump COVID-19 updates: Doctors say he could be discharged Monday

Dr Sean Conley, physician to President Donald Trump, briefs reporters at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center [Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press]

Egypt unveils 59 ancient coffins in major archaeological find

The coffins, sealed more than 2,500 years ago, date back to the Late Period of ancient Egypt [Khaled Desouki/AFP]

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan amid heightened China tensions

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the Canadian corvette while it was in the strait and said the situation was normal [File: John Lee/EPA]