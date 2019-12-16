UEFA Champions League draw: Knockout fixtures 2020 announced

Round of 16 fixtures to be played over two legs in February and March

    The final will be played in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 30, 2020 [Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

    The draw for next year's Champions League has been announced in a ceremony at the Swiss city of Nyon on Monday. 

    Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the round of 16. 

    In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli.

    Here is the list of all the round of 16 fixtures that will be played over two legs - home and away - in February and March 2020:

    Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

    Real Madrid vs Manchester City

    Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

    Lyon vs Juventus

    Barcelona vs Napoli

    Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

    Atalanta vs Valencia

    The final will be played in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 30, 2020.

    The first leg matches are set for February 18-19 and 25-26. The second leg ties will be played from March 10-11 and 17-18 [Denis Balibouse/Reuters]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies