UEFA Champions League draw: Knockout fixtures 2020 announced

The draw for next year's Champions League has been announced in a ceremony at the Swiss city of Nyon on Monday.

Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli.

Here is the list of all the round of 16 fixtures that will be played over two legs - home and away - in February and March 2020:

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Barcelona vs Napoli

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

Atalanta vs Valencia

The final will be played in the Turkish city of Istanbul on May 30, 2020.