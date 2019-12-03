Trump enters war of words between Macron, Erdogan

US President Donald Trump has entered a war of words between his French and Turkish counterparts, saying Emmanuel Macron's remark that NATO was brain dead was "very, very nasty" and "disrespectful."

Macron made the comment in November in an interview with The Economist, as he criticised a lack of coordination between NATO members over Turkey's recent operation in Syria. Erdogan later responded, saying Macron himself was in a "state of brain death."

Trump, speaking in London on Monday alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said Macron's assessment was "insulting to a lot of different forces."

He struck a more conciliatory tone regarding NATO, an organisation he has previously heavily criticised, saying the alliance was more "flexible" and serves "a great purpose."

Several world leaders are in the English capital for a NATO meeting celebrating 70 years of the alliance.

The meeting comes little more than a week before the UK holds a general election on December 12.