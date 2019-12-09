Rockets hit military base near Baghdad airport

Four Katyusha rockets struck a military base next to Baghdad International Airport in Iraq's capital on Monday wounding "six fighters", the military said.

Security forces found a rocket launcher and several rockets after a search of the area, it said in a statement.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

It was the latest in a spate of rocket attacks on military installations. On Thursday, two Katyusha rockets landed inside Balad air base, but there were no casualties or damage reported from the attack.

The Balad base hosts US forces and contractors and is located about 80km (50 miles) north of Baghdad.

On Tuesday, five rockets hit the Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts US forces in Anbar province in western Iraq. No casualties were reported.