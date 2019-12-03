NASA satellite finds crashed Indian Moon lander Vikram

A NASA satellite orbiting the Moon has found India's Vikram lander which crashed on the lunar surface in September, the United States space agency said on Monday.

NASA released an image taken by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that showed the site of the spacecraft's impact (September 6 in India and September 7 in the US) and associated debris field, with parts scattered over almost two dozen locations spanning several kilometres.

More:

In a statement, NASA said it released a mosaic image of the site on September 26, inviting the public to search it for signs of the lander.

It added that a person named Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris - with the first piece found about 750 metres northwest of the main crash site.

"It was quite clear that Vikram had hard-landed on the lunar surface... That it failed so close to the lunar surface is a testament to the skill of the very young Chandrayaan 2 team," said Pallava Bagla, authour of Reaching for the Stars: India's Journey to Moon, Mars and Beyond.

Space is indeed a risky business and not meant for the faint hearted, acknowledging failure is a stepping stone to success. Pallava Bagla, senior science journalist

"But that the Indian space agency took nearly two months to acknowledge the failure is an astonishing fact," he told Al Jazeera.

"Space is indeed a risky business and not meant for the faint hearted, acknowledging failure is a stepping stone to success."

Blasting off in July, emerging Asian giant India had hoped with its Chandrayaan-2 (Moon Vehicle 2) mission to become just the fourth country after the US, Russia and regional rival China to make a successful Moon landing and the first on the lunar south pole.

The main spacecraft, which remains in orbit around the Moon, dropped the unmanned lander Vikram for a descent that would take five days, but the probe went silent just 2.1 kilometres (1.3 miles) above the surface.

Days after the failed landing, the Indian Space Research Organisation said it had located the lander but had not been able to establish communication.

Bilal Kuchay contributed to the article from New Delhi