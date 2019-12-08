Five of India's worst fire accidents

Indian authorities are investigating the cause of a massive fire that killed at least 43 people in a factory in capital New Delhi early on Sunday, as relatives of the workers who were trapped inside wait outside hospital mortuaries to identify the dead.

The fire in the factory, where workers made hand bags, caps and other garments, is being considered the second worst such incident in the city since a 1997 fire in a film theatre killed 59 people.

Most of the victims of Sunday's fire were migrant workers from the impoverished eastern state of Bihar, earning as little as 150 rupees ($2) a day and sleeping at the factory between lengthy shifts.

While the cause of the fire is not clear, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the building's owner, but no arrests were immediately made.

Fires are common across India due to the country's poor record for workplace safety standards and negligence in enforcement of building regulations.

Here is a list of five devastating fire incidents in India:

1. AMRI Hospital fire

In 2011, a fire swept through the seven-storey AMRI Hospital in eastern Indian city of Kolkata, killing at least 90 people, mostly patients.

The blaze started in the hospital's basement where flammable materials were stored. Police officials said most patients died of suffocation.

Local media reported that at the time of the incident, there were no fire-fighting equipment and fire alarms were out of order.

Six hospital officials were arrested on charges of culpable homicide, but the hospital denied any violations of safety measures.

2. Puttingal temple fire

At least 111 people were killed after a fireworks display at a temple at Kollam in the southern state of Kerala sparked a fire in 2016.

Thousands of people had gathered for the pyrotechnic show to mark the start of the Hindu year when sparks ignited the firecrackers.

Five of those arrested were employees of a fireworks manufacturer, who ran the show at the Puttingal Devi temple.

3. Kumbakonam school fire

In 2004, in one of the worst fire incidents in India, at least 94 children were killed in a blaze that started in a thatch-roofed school in Kumbakonam, a temple town about 320km southwest of Tamil Nadu's state capital, Chennai.

The fire started in the school's kitchen, where food was being prepared on a log fire. The blaze trapped hundreds of children as it spread through the three-story building. The students were aged four to 10.

Many students were burned beyond recognition while others were suffocated by the smoke.

In 2014, 10 people were convicted, including the owner of the primary school who was sentenced to life in prison for culpable homicide and endangerment.

4. Fireworks factory blaze

In 2012, at least 40 people, mostly workers, were killed in a massive blaze that raged for hours at the Om Siva Shakti factory in the town of Sivakasi, about 540km southwest of Chennai.

The fire was put out more than five hours after it began.

The authorities had suspended the factory's licence a day earlier after finding major safety violations but the management continued to operate the factory illegally.

5. Uphaar film theatre fire

In one of the worst fire tragedies in India's history, at least 59 people were killed when a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in New Delhi during the screening of Bollywood film, "Border", on June 13, 1997.

A small fire had broken out in an electrical transformer which later exploded in flames. Most of the victims suffocated to death.

The legal case involving the Ansal brothers, owners of the theatre, dragged on for years. In 2015, India's Supreme Court sent Gopal Ansal to jail for a year and spared his brother Sushil.