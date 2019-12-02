Australia says China is holding detained writer in 'unacceptable'

Australia's foreign minister Marise Payne said on Monday said the treatment of an Australian writer detained in China was "unacceptable", after reports that he was being interrogated daily while shackled.

Yang Hengjun, a former Chinese diplomat turned online journalist and blogger, was formally arrested in August on suspicion of espionage, seven months after he was first detained in the southern city of Guangzhou.

Espionage is punishable by death in China.

In an unusually frank statement, Marise Payne said she was "very concerned" by reports she had received from Australian embassy officials who recently visited Yang in detention.

"His circumstances of detention include increased isolation from the outside world, with restrictions on his communications with family and friends, and the resumption of daily interrogation, including while shackled," Payne said in an emailed statement. "This is unacceptable."

Payne said Australia has asked for an explanation of the charges against Yang, and that repeated requests had been made for Yang to get "basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment".



Prime Minister Scott Morrison has denied that Yang - one several of foreign nationals recently arrested in China - was a spy.



The arrests have been described by rights groups as politically motivated.



China's near-silence about Yang's fate has been a point of friction in relations with Australia.



Yang had initially been held in "residential surveillance at a designated location" before being moved to criminal detention in August.

Although Yang's more recent writings had mostly avoided Chinese politics, he became prominent in the early 2000s when he was nicknamed "democracy peddler".