Nineteen people killed in bus crash in Russia's far east

Nineteen passengers have died after a bus skidded off a bridge in Russia's far east and plunged into a river.

Russia's emergencies ministry said in a statement on its website that the bus, travelling from the town of Sretensk to the city of Chita, 6,320km (3,927 miles) east of Moscow, fell from a bridge into the Kuenga river at 9:38am Moscow time (06:38 GMT) on Sunday.

It said 43 passengers and a driver were on the bus.

"According to updated information, 19 people died, 21 have various injuries," the local government for the Zabaikalsk region said in a statement.

A police spokeswoman told Russia-24 TV the cause of the accident was being investigated.

Russia's record on road safety is one of the worst in the world. According to the country's traffic police, 18,214 people died in road accidents last year.