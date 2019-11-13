Venice inundated as highest tide in 50 years sweeps through city

Venice was hit by the highest tide in more than 50 years late on Tuesday, with tourists wading through flooded streets to seek shelter as a fierce wind whipped up waves in St. Mark's Square.

The exceptionally intense "acqua alta," or high waters, peaked at 1.87 metres (six feet) as the flood alarm sounded across the Italy's iconic city of canals, the tide monitoring centre said.



"We're currently facing an exceptionally high tide. Everyone has been mobilised to cope with the emergency," Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted.

Only once since records began in 1923 has the water crept even higher, reaching 1.94 metres in 1966.



As emergency services took to the canals to survey the damage, Italian media reported that a 78-year old man had been electrocuted as the waters poured into his home.



The coast guard laid on extra boats to serve as water ambulances.



Tables and chairs set out for aperitifs bobbed along alleyways in the dark, as locals and tourists alike waded through the streets, the water slopping over the top of even the highest boots.



Water taxis attempting to drop people off at the glamorous and historic hotels along the Grand Canal discovered the gangways had been washed away, and had to help passengers clamber through windows.

"It will be a long night," Brugnaro tweeted, saying that as the water level began to drop again "the fears of a few hours ago are now being replaced by an assessment of the damage done".



He said he would declare a state of disaster for the city.

A seagull in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice on Tuesday. The high tide or ' acqua alta' peaked at 187cm . [Luca Bruno/AP Photo]

'A wound'

The exceptional flood, which he blamed on climate change, was "a wound that will leave a permanent mark".



At the sumptuous Gritti Palace, which has played host to royals and celebrities over the decades, including Ernest Hemingway, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, the decadent bar was largely underwater.



Rich tapestries were piled onto tables, while the waters lapped around velvet sofas and leather-bound books.

Since 2003, a massive project to build 78 floating gates to protect Venice's lagoon during high tides has been under development, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, scandals and delays.



St. Mark's Square is particularly affected by the high tides, as it is located in one of the lowest parts of the city.



The vestibule of the basilica was inundated with water, and authorities planned to watch the building overnight.



Pierpaolo Campostrini, a member of St. Mark's council, said the scale of the flooding on Tuesday had only been seen five times in the long history of the basilica, where construction began in 828 and which was rebuilt after a fire in 1063.



Most worryingly, Campostrini said, three of those five episodes occurred in the last 20 years, most recently in 2018.



The cultural ministry said it would help fund improvements to the basilica's flood defences.