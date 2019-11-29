UK: Met Police treating London Bridge attack as 'terror-related'

London's Metropolitan Police have confirmed a stabbing attack near London Bridge, saying it is treating the incident as "terror-related".

"Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge," the police force said on Twitter, adding it believes a number of people are injured. "A man has been detained by police."

Police said the attack was being treated as "terror-related" as a precaution while the circumstances remain unclear, adding that they have shot one man.

London Ambulance Service declared a "major incident", saying it had several crews at the scene.

There was a heavy police presence as the area was sealed off.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response."

Social media footage showed police detaining a man, with gunshots heard in some videos. Other images showed people fleeing Borough Market.

In 2017, at least eight people were killed in the London Bridge area when attackers ploughed a van into pedestrians before carrying out a knife attack at Borough Market.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan said: