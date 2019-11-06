Tourists stabbed in Jordanian city of Jerash

Police in Jordan have arrested a man suspected of stabbing foreign tourists in the ancient city of Jerash, about 50km north of the capital Amman.

Amer Sartawi, the police spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday that "several tourists, a tourist's guide and a police officer were stabbed" by a knife-wielding man in the city known for Roman ruins.

"The victims have been transported to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," the statement said.

Jerash is a popular domestic and international tourist attraction.

The police statement did not elaborate on the nationality of the tourists, or on the indentity identity of the suspected attacker or his motives.

An official from the government hospital in Jerash, where the victims have been admitted, told Al Jazeera that the victims' conditions are not very serious and are "stable".

The official who declined to be named because the case is still under investigation said "all of the victims are undergoing treatment right now".

Jordan Police spokesman told A Jazeera that the attacker is under investigation to determine the motive behind the attack.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attacks on tourists in Jordan are rare, but the latest incident comes as the country has been facing an economic crisis.

Last year, four security forces were killed in an attack attributed to groups linked to Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

At least 10 people, including a Canadian tourist, were killed in a shooting in al-Karak city, about 120km south of Amman.

In 2006, a man shot and killed a British tourist and injured several other western tourists who were sightseeing the Roman amphitheater in downtown Amman.