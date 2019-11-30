Prosecutors in Malta charge businessman in journalist's killing

Prosecutors in Malta have charged a prominent local businessman as an accomplice in the 2017 car bombing that killed anti-corruption journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Defendant Yorgen Fenech, one of the Mediterranean island's wealthiest businessmen, pleaded innocent on Saturday night to the charge of complicity in the murder and to another charge of being an accomplice to the bombing. He was arrested on November 20.

The probe into the murder of Caruana Galizia has developed into a political crisis for the government of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, with official sources saying he was expected to make a statement announcing his resignation later on Saturday or on Sunday.

Fenech, 38, was taken to court under a heavy armed police escort almost two years to the day since three men were charged with having set off the bomb that killed the journalist on October 16, 2017. The three have pleaded not guilty and are still awaiting trial.

Police sources have said they regard Fenech, a hotelier and director of the Maltese power company, as having masterminded the plot.

Caruana Galizia wrote shortly before her death that corruption was everywhere in political and business circles in the tiny European Union nation.

The reporter's family has alleged that Fenech has ties to close associates of the Maltese prime minister.

Maltese media had said earlier that PM Muscat planned to announce his resignation if charges were filed against Fenech.

Asked about this before Fenech was charged, a spokesman for the prime minister said that Muscat "has pledged various times he wants to see this case through. He will make announcements in due course".

Fenech was arrested days after another man, Melvin Theuma, was arrested in a money-laundering case and immediately told police he had been the middleman in the murder plot and offered information in return for a pardon.

The Maltese government accepted Theuma's pardon request but later turned down another request for a pardon by Fenech.

Muscat has been in power since 2013, having won two general elections in a row, the last in 2017. His Labour Party is expected to hold a leadership election in January.