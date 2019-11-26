Iraq blasts: Six killed in three separate Baghdad explosions

At least six people were killed and 15 wounded in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in three separate explosions on Tuesday.

Iraqi security and medical sources said three people were killed and five wounded in the city's northern Shaab district when a motorcycle exploded.

A second motorcycle exploded in the southwestern Bayaa district, killing two and wounding six.

And an improvised explosive device went off in the eastern Baladiyat district, killing one person and wounding four.

Thousands of Iraqis have been protesting since early October, demanding an overthrow of the political class seen as sectarian, corrupt and serving the foreign powers.

Meanwhile, in Iraq's mainly Shia south, protesters continued to block the main roads and bridges in Basra and Nasiriya towns, a day after six protesters were killed and scores of others wounded following violent clashes with the security forces.

At least 330 people have been killed since the start of the mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October - the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.