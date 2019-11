Though it was billed as the first step in Colin Kaepernick's journey back to the National Football League (NFL), the 32-year-old unsigned player switched the venue to a nearby high school and held his own session.

Kaepernick said it was to allow the media to be present.

However, the NFL released a statement saying it was "disappointed that Colin didn't appear for his workout" and said his decision had no effect on his status in the league.

Al Jazeera's Rahul Pathak reports.