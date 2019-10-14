Teen tennis prodigy Gauff surges into top 100 of world rankings

US teenager Cori "Coco" Gauff surged into the top 100 of the world tennis rankings for the first time on Monday following her maiden tour victory in Austria.



The 15-year-old Gauff gained 39 places to 71st in the latest standings released by the governing Women's Tennis Association (WTA).

On Sunday, she defeated former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko to become the youngest tour winner since 2004.



An unchanged top 10 is still led by Australian Ash Barty with a best tally of 7,096 points. Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is second on 5,940.



WTA top 10 as of October 14 (previous ranking in parenthesis):



1. (1) Ash Barty, Australia, 7,096 points

2. (2) Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 5,940

3. (3) Naomi Osaka, Japan, 5,621

4. (4) Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 5,495

5. (5) Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 5,041

6. (6) Simona Halep, Romania, 4,962

7. (7) Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 4,776

8. (8) Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 4,495

9. (9) Serena Williams, the United States, 3,935