Iran allows female fans to buy tickets for FIFA WC qualifier

Iran will allow 3,500 female football fans in the stands for a 2022 World Cup qualifier next week.

    Iran has faced increasing pressure to lift the ban on women attending men's matches.

    Now, according to a state-run news agency, the Islamic Republic has "guaranteed" that 3,500 female football fans will be allowed in the stands for the Iran-Cambodia 2022 Football World Cup qualifier on October 10.

    The report said that the tickets for women were sold out within minutes.

    The Iranian move comes after FIFA pressured Iran to allow female fans in the wake of the death of supporter Sahar Khodayari, which sparked an outcry.

    Khodayari died last month in Tehran after she set herself on fire in protest.

    FIFA will be sending a delegation to Tehran to monitor access for women.

    Al Jazeera talks to football journalist Usher Komugisha live from Kampala, Uganda.

