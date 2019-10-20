DRC bus skids off highway, bursts into flames leaving 20 dead

At least 20 people died early on Sunday when a packed bus came off the road on a highway west of the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kinshasa, and burst into flames, a local official said.

"The provisional toll is 20 dead," Didier Nsimba, deputy administrator of Mbanza-Ngungu territory told AFP news agency.

The bus, carrying people and goods, was travelling from Lufu to Kinshasa when the brakes failed, he said.

An injured passenger who gave her name as Nacha said more than 100 people had been in the vehicle at the time, and many bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Mbanza-Ngungu is located about 150 kilometres (90 miles) west of Kinshasa on Highway 1, a road with a notorious reputation for deadly accidents.