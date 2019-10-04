At least 4 killed in Kansas City bar shooting in US: Report

Authorities say four people have been killed in an overnight shooting at a Kansas City bar in Kansas state.

KSHB-TV reported on Sunday that officers were called Sunday at 1:30am (06:30 GMT) to the Tequila KC Bar to respond to a shooting.

Police said an individual entered the bar and opened fire, fatally wounding four people.

Five others were taken to hospital in stable condition for treatment.

No one has been arrested for the shooting. Authorities do not know if there is more than one shooter or what the motive for the shooting was.

Kansas City police are investigating the shooting and gave brief details on their Twitter account.

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019

More to follow.