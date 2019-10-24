39 people found dead in lorry near London all Chinese: Reports

The 39 suspected migrants found dead in a trailer shipped from Belgium to Britain were all Chinese nationals, according to British media.

Broadcasters BBC, ITV and Sky News all reported the nationality of the victims as Chinese on Thursday, citing unidentified sources.

Essex Police said they could not confirm the reports and there was no immediate comment from the Chinese foreign ministry or from Beijing's embassy in London.

British police said earlier they were still trying to establish the identities of the suspected migrants, who were discovered inside a trailer at an industrial estate near London.

Belgian prosecutors confirmed the container was shipped from the port of Zeebrugge on Tuesday.

Essex Police were questioning a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland who was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 39 bodies were found early Wednesday.

Police Service Northern Ireland searched two properties in the Northern Irish village of Laurelvale, County Armagh late Wednesday, where the driver and his family lived, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The vehicle has been moved to a secure site at nearby Tilbury Docks where the bodies can be recovered and further forensic work undertaken to begin what police said would be the lengthy process of identifying the victims.

Organised crime

The National Crime Agency said it was assisting the investigation and working to "urgently identify and take action against any organised crime groups who have played a role in causing these deaths".

Shaun Sawyer, the national spokesman for British police on human trafficking, said many thousands of people were seeking to come to the United Kingdom. While they were able to rescue many of those smuggled into the country, Britain was perceived by organised crime as a potentially easy target for traffickers.

"You can't turn the United Kingdom into a fortress. We have to accept that we have permeable borders," he told BBC radio.

For years, undocumented migrants have attempted to reach Britain stowed away in the back of trucks, often seeking to reach the United Kingdom from the European mainland.

In Britain's biggest illegal immigrant tragedy, the bodies of 58 Chinese people were found crammed into a tomato truck at the southern port of Dover in 2000. The vehicle had begun its journey in Zeebrugge.