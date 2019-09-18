Fire in Liberia religious school kills dozens of children

Dozens of children were killed after a fire broke out at their religious school in Liberia on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Moses Carter said the blaze started about midnight gutted a dormitory and school building where students slept in Paynesville, on the outskirts of the Liberian capital, Monrovia

Only the imam, their teacher, and two students managed to escape, said Carter.

"The kids were learning the Quran when the fire broke out," he said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Parents at the scene wailed and wept as police fought a surging crowd to make way for ambulances taking way the bodies.

Carter originally said 30 children were killed before revising the death toll down to 27. Two survivors were taken to the hospital, he added.

"This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia," President George Weah said in a post on Twitter. "Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved."

Relatives gathered outside the yellow-and-green entrance to the building, whose sheet metal roof was burned.