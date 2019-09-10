10 Iran-backed fighters reportedly killed in Syria attack

A missile strike by an unidentified aircraft hit a position near a Syrian government-held town along the Iraqi border overnight Tuesday, reportedly killing at least 10 Iran-backed fighters.

The attack took place in Boukamal, in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Az Zor, security officials said.

Reuters news agency reported the raid was carried out by unmanned aerial vehicle but caused no casualties.

It hit a weapons depot belonging to Iraqi factions operating under the banner of the Popular Mobilisation Forces, the name given to the mainly Shia militias in Iraq that are backed by Iran.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Deir Ezzor 24, an activist collective, said 10 fighters were killed. Iraqi officials confirmed the death toll to The Associated Press.

The strike was the latest in a series of unclaimed attacks both inside Iraq and along the border with Syria targeting Iran-backed militias. Last week unknown warplanes targeted an arms depot and Iranian-backed militia posts in Boukamal, killing at least 18 fighters.

A Syrian security official said Israeli jets were behind Tuesday's attack, but denied there were casualties.

US officials confirmed Israel to be behind at least one of the recent strikes inside Iraq.

Israel frequently hits Iranian targets in war-ravaged Syria and appears to have recently expanded its campaign.

Israel has vowed it won't allow the Iranians, who support forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to establish a permanent military presence in Syria.

Iran-backed forces, including Lebanon's Hezbollah militia, played a major role in recovering Boukamal from Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS) in late 2017. The border crossing to Iraq, however, remains closed.