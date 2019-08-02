Two injured in small explosions as Bangkok hosts summit: Police

Two people have been reported injured after at least two small explosions hit Bangkok, police said, as the Thai capital hosts a regional summit attended by top diplomats.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has already ordered an investigation into the several small explosions on Friday.

"Two women sustained injuries," in one explosion just outside the city centre, the Erawan Emergency Centre responders told AFP news agency.

A second explosion shattered glass near a famous downtown skyscraper, emergency police added, declining to confirm what caused the incident.

Thai police told AP news agency that they were investigating the cause of the explosions. Some explosions were heard at a government office and others near at least two other sites near central Bangkok.

Police recovered at least six bombs exploded at three locations with one unexploded device recovered.

Bangkok is currently hosting a regional security meeting of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and their counterparts from world powers including the United States, China and Russia.

A day earlier, Thai police said they had found two fake bombs near the venue of the regional security meeting.

The packages prompted a brief security scare on Thursday but were quickly deemed harmless. It was unclear whether the meeting was the target.

Police said two men had been arrested in connection with the fake bombs.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the forum along with other regional and global officials.