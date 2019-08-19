Canary Islands wildfire continues as 4,000 evacuated

A wildfire that started on Saturday on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands continues to spread and has so far burned over 6,000 hectares of land.

Officials said the fire has a "great potential" to continue on Monday.

Ten planes and helicopters, as well as approximately 700 firefighters on the ground, were battling the blaze. Three more planes are reported to be on their way to the area.

As of Sunday, approximately 4,000 people were evacuated from Tejeda, Valleseco, San Mateo, Galdar, Moya and Artenara areas of the island.

The island has been experiencing temperatures into the high 30s Celsius, humidity levels below 30 percent and very strong winds, making it all the more difficult for the firefighters to control the fire.

On Monday, Gran Canaria was on an orange alert for very high temperatures possibly reaching 39C amid more threats of spreading wildfires.

Starting Tuesday, weather conditions are expected to improve, helping firefighters in containing the fire with temperatures dropping and winds easing.

This is not Gran Canaria's only fire this season. Two other fires within the past eight days had already led to some towns being evacuated.

Resorts in the main beach area of the island haven't been affected by the higher terrain fires.