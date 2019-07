The remote Uzbek city of Nukus may seem an unlikely destination for art lovers.

But thanks largely to the efforts of one man, Igor Savitsky, it is now home to a world-class collection of avant-garde paintings, rescued from destruction by the KGB, the committee for state security, in the Soviet era.

But the future of this unique museum could now be on the line.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Nukus.