Thousands affected by severe flooding in eastern China

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc in Nanping city in eastern China's Fujian province, causing massive floods, turning roads to small rivers and trapping many locals in their homes.

After two hours of torrential rain on Saturday, parts of Nanping were overwhelmed by significant flooding. Video footage filmed by locals showed high, muddy water pushing down the streets, washing away vehicles and demolishing small sheds.

The fast-moving floodwaters prompted a rescue operation, with some 3,000 people evacuated to safety. No casualties were reported.

A team of firefighters responded a call in Nanping's Shunchang county, where an elderly woman and a young child had been stranded for hours by the flooding.

After reaching the scene, the firefighters cleared the debris from the collapsed buildings, and carried the trapped people to safety.

According to the local emergency management department, a total of 12,000 people in Shunchang were affected by the rain.

Heavy rain has also battered Jian'ou county since Friday evening.

Fujian province is likely to see drier conditions in the coming days as the seasonal rains are expected to shift north and west into Jiangxi and Hunan provinces.