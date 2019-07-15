South Africa's Jacob Zuma faces corruption inquiry

Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, has arrived at a court in Johannesburg for a public-inquiry hearing into state corruption.

Zuma, who resigned last year amid intense pressure by the ruling African National Congress (ANC), will be asked on Monday to respond to allegations that he allowed cronies to plunder state resources and influence senior government appointments during his nine years in power.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing, saying the allegations against him are politically motivated. In a letter to the inquiry commission last month, his lawyer said Zuma believed it was prejudiced against him.

The former president is expected to give evidence from Monday to Friday in a hearing that will be broadcast live on South African TV.

"In all honesty, the commission asked me to come to testify and put forward any information that I might have," Zuma said on Friday, ahead of the televised hearings.

"We will see how things pan out, but I am going there."

The inquiry, led by Judge Raymond Zondo, said last month that Zuma was invited to appear "to enable him to give his side of the story".

Al Jazeera's Haru Mutasa, reporting from Johannesburg, said there was great public interest in the inquiry, but it was not yet clear if Zuma would testify.

"This is not a legal proceeding, but a state inquiry commission. So he has the choice whether he testifies or not," she said, adding that his request to see questions in advance was denied.

"He also wanted to be able to cross examine some of the witnesses, but it is not clear if he would be allowed to do that."

'Great public interest'

Zuma, 77, set up the corruption inquiry in his final weeks in office under pressure from rivals in the ANC, including his successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, who feared scandals surrounding the then-president could tarnish the party's reputation indelibly.

He had avoided establishing the inquiry since a 2016 report by the country's anti-corruption watchdog, the public protector, instructed him to do so to investigate allegations that the wealthy Gupta family had been able to influence ministerial appointments and had won state contracts improperly.

"There is great public interest in seeing Zuma being held to account for his suspected role in state corruption," Mutasa said.

"If he does testify, he could implicate other officials. He has argued that some people have used his name in the past to further their own interests. South Africa is going to watch very closely if he names these officials and what would be the way forward after that."

The Gupta brothers, who are close business friends of Zuma, have denied all allegations of corruption and left the country shortly after the former president's resignation.

Since his departure from office, Zuma has been in court on several occasions to answer corruption charges linked to a deal to buy military hardware for the armed forces in the 1990s

In that case, Zuma is accused of committing 16 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a multibillion-dollar arms contract involving military hardware supplied by French defence company Thales to South Africa's armed forces.

"Zuma tends to view processes of justice and government, such as when he was called before parliament and the courts, ... as being beneath him in a very patronising and paternalistic way," said Ayesha Kajee, a South African political analyst.

Earlier this year, the ANC won re-election, scooping 57.5 percent of the vote to guarantee a sixth straight term in power. That result, however, was the worst since the party came into power after the end of apartheid 25 years ago.

South Africa's economy, the second-largest on the continent, grew just 0.8 percent in 2018. Overall unemployment, meanwhile, hovers at around 27 percent, with more than 50 percent of young people out of work.