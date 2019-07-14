Mahrez's late winner takes Algeria to African Cup final

Algeria edge past Nigeria after stoppage-time goal to seal a place in the final where they will take on Senegal.

    Algeria has qualified for the African Cup of Nations final for the second time [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]
    Algeria forward Riyad Mahrez curled in a free kick in stoppage time to give Algeria a 2-1 win over Nigeria in a tense Africa Cup of Nations semi-final played in a volatile atmosphere.

    The Algerians went ahead when William Troost Ekong turned a Mahrez cross into his own net five minutes before halftime.

    Nigeria equalised midway through the second half with a penalty awarded for handball and converted by Odion Ighalo following a lengthy VAR review.

    There were ugly scenes as bottles were thrown after the equaliser.

    Algeria will face Senegal in Friday's final after the latter sealed a 1-0 win over Tunisia in Sunday's first semi-final.

    Senegal won with an own-goal in the 100th minute when goalkeeper Mouez Hassen pushed a free kick onto the head of defender Dylan Bronn and the ball bounced back into the Tunisian goal.

    In a game of high drama, both teams missed penalties within a few minutes of each other in regulation time at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

    Algeria's last win over Nigeria came in the 1990 AFCON final  [Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters]

    SOURCE: News agencies