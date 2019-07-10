Lebanon speaker says US sanctions are an assault on parliament

Lebanon's parliament speaker slammed the new United States sanctions targeting Hezbollah officials as an assault against the whole country.

The US Treasury imposed sanctions on three top officials from Iran-backed Hezbollah on Tuesday; Amin Sherri and Muhammad Raad - members of Lebanon's parliament - as well as Wafiq Sada who coordinates with Lebanon's security agencies.

"It is an assault on the parliament and as a result an assault on all of Lebanon" Nabih Berri - a Shia ally of Hezbollah - said in a statement on Wednesday.

Washington classifies Hezbollah - an armed Shia political and military movement that wields major influence in Lebanon - as a terrorist group.

190531205107426

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US targeted three officials "who leverage their positions to facilitate Hezbollah and the Iranian regime's malign efforts to undermine Lebanese sovereignty".

"Any distinction between Hezbollah's political and military wings is artificial."

"We call on our allies and partners to designate Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization."

Lebanon's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell and the cost of insuring exposure to its debt rose on Wednesday after the sanctions.

Meanwhile 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) jumped 17 basis points (bps) from Tuesday's close to 925 bps according to IHS Markit.

CDS last traded at these levels in January when fears of a potential debt restructuring rattled Lebanon investors.

"These sanctions are unwarranted and do not serve financial stability" Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil - a senior Berri aide - said on Tuesday night in a TV interview.

"Lebanon and its banks are committed to all the legislation and there is no justification at all for escalating these sanctions."

171112115648693

The move - the first by Washington to target Hezbollah elected politicians - came as the US bolsters pressure on Iran and its alleged "proxies" in the Middle East.

Hezbollah fighters have backed government forces in neighbouring Syria in the civil war that broke out there in 2011.

After the US Treasury's announcement Hezbollah television Al-Manar said the group's leader Hassan Nasrallah was due to appear Friday on TV.

Nasrallah is due to address a series of Lebanese and regional issues and is expected to also discuss the latest sanctions.

Hezbollah was established in 1982 during Lebanon's civil war and is now a major political player in the country.

It won 13 seats out of 128 in the May 6 2018 general election and holds three cabinet posts.