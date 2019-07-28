Hong Kong police fire tear gas at crowds near Beijing's office

Police in Hong Kong have fired tear gas as thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered close to China's main representative office, in the latest mass demonstration to hit the financial hub.

Sunday's rally came after protests over the past two months against a proposed bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China have grown increasingly violent.

A march on Saturday in a rural northern town denouncing a bloody assault the previous weekend by suspected triad gang members ended in turmoil as riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and sponge grenades to clear the crowds.

On Sunday, a gathering in a park in Hong Kong's central business district began spilling on to surrounding roads. Black-clad protesters set off in several directions, clogging up major thoroughfares in an apparent attempt to stretch the police by splitting up their marches.

"The police usually surround us and we have nowhere to go. So we adjust our strategy this time. This is much more fluid and flexible," protester Edward Ng said.

Thousands of people headed east towards the shopping district of Causeway Bay, while another large contingent headed west, towards the Chinese government's representative office, known as the Central Government Liaison Office.

There, hundreds of riot police blocked activists from advancing towards the building, which had been heavily fortified with water-filled plastic barricades.

A clear plastic shield had been erected around a national emblem above its front doors.

Focus of anger

The office has become a focus for the anger of protesters alarmed by what many see as Beijing's increasing control despite guarantees of autonomy under a "one country, two systems" formula, struck when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Last Sunday, protesters took police by surprise with a swoop on the Liaison Office, scrawling graffiti and throwing paint bombs at walls, the national emblem and a plaque.

Chinese officials described the vandalism as a "challenge" to the central government's sovereignty which would not be tolerated.

"Everyone knows very well that the current Hong Kong government has been controlled by some outside forces, like those in the Liaison Office," said an activist surnamed Chan.

"Now Hong Kong doesn't even have basic freedom of assembly. We have come here to make a symbolic expression."

China denies interfering in Hong Kong and has warned that the violent protests over the proposed extradition bill were an "undisguised challenge" to the formula under which it is ruled.

'We rise as one, we fight as one'

What began as a movement to oppose the extradition bill has taken on broader demands including the resignation of Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader Carrie Lam, calls for full democracy and an independent inquiry into what some say has been excessive police force against protesters.

Earlier this month, Lam said the bill was "dead" but she refused to officially retract it.

Al Jazeera's Sarah Clarke, reporting from Hong Kong, said there were no signs the crisis would end soon.



"There have been no concessions from either side, and both sides are unlikely to back down," she said.

Many of the marchers on Sunday chanted slogans against the police such as "Black police. Shameful". Some held up banners saying: "We rise as one, we fight as one", and "Stop violence".

Many protesters wore helmets. Some wore body armour and gas masks, and carried makeshift shields and sticks.

"I have been to every protest and I never wear a mask," said Phong Luk, who came to the protest wearing a Spider-Man suit to match one that his six-year son wore.

"I'm doing nothing wrong. It is those in power that are wrong ... At this point, there is nothing to be done except for Carrie Lam to step down, because she obviously cannot rule."