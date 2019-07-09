Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says extradition bill 'dead'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that her administration's bill to allow people to be sent to the Chinese mainland for trial was 'dead' following a series of mass protests, but she stopped short of completely withdrawing the so-called extradition bill as demonstrators have demanded.

"There are still lingering doubts about the government's sincerity or worries (about) whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council," she told journalists on Tuesday, referring to Hong Kong's parliament. "So I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The bill is dead."

Beijing-backed Lam admitted that the government's work on the bill had been a "total failure".

The bill, which would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to China to face trial, sparked huge and at times violent street protests and plunged the former British colony into its biggest political crisis in decades.

In mid-June, Lam responded to the protests by suspending the bill, but the move failed to mollify critics who continued to demonstrate against the bill and call for Lam's resignation.

On Sunday, demonstrators marched to a high speed railway station, which is an entry point for many mainland visitors to the territory with the goal of bringing their concerns to the attention of mainland Chinese.

Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under the 'one country, two systems' formula.