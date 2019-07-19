Algeria beat Senegal to win African Cup of Nations

Bounedjah's second-minute deflected goal gives Algeria its second African title.

    Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, coach Djamel Belmadi and team mates celebrate in front of their fans after winning the final [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]

    Algeria have been crowned winners of the African Cup of Nations for the second time after beating Senegal 1-0 in the final on Friday. 

    Striker Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal in the opening minutes of the game in Egypt's capital, Cairo, with a shot which took a deflection off a defender and looped over the Senegalese goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

    The goal was timed at 79 seconds - the fastest in an African Cup final for at least 39 years - and delivered Algeria just a second African title and first since 1990.

    Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

    Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

    Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal's best chance by volleying wide from inside the area.

    SOURCE: News agencies