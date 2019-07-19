Algeria beat Senegal to win African Cup of Nations

Algeria have been crowned winners of the African Cup of Nations for the second time after beating Senegal 1-0 in the final on Friday.

Striker Baghdad Bounedjah stunned Senegal in the opening minutes of the game in Egypt's capital, Cairo, with a shot which took a deflection off a defender and looped over the Senegalese goalkeeper Alfred Gomis and into the net.

The goal was timed at 79 seconds - the fastest in an African Cup final for at least 39 years - and delivered Algeria just a second African title and first since 1990.

Algeria sat back after that and the first half turned into a scrappy, bad-tempered affair as Senegal, who have never won the title, failed to threaten their defence.

Senegal were awarded a penalty for handball in the second half but the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

Ismaila Sarr missed Senegal's best chance by volleying wide from inside the area.