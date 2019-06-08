Syrian goalkeeper who became rebel icon dies in Hama battle

A Syrian goalkeeper turned rebel fighter who starred in an award-winning documentary died on Saturday of wounds sustained fighting government forces in northwestern Syria, his faction and a war monitor said.



Abdel-Basset al-Sarout, 27, was a goalkeeper from the central city of Homs, who became its most popular singer of protest songs after the Syrian uprising broke out in March 2011.



Following a government crackdown on peaceful protests, he took up arms against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad's government.



Al-Sarout starred in the documentary Return to Homs by Syrian director Talal Derki, which tracked his evolution from protest leader to fighter, and won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014.

Jameel al-Saleh, the commander of the rebel faction Jaish al-Izza, announced al-Sarout's death in a message on Twitter, describing him as a "martyr" who died "fighting for the sake of God".



The message was accompanied by a video showing al-Sarout singing "We will be back, Homs".



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said al-Sarout was wounded in clashes in the northern Hama countryside in the night of Thursday to Friday while fighting in the ranks of Jaish al-Izza.



"He died of his wounds on Saturday," the head of the Britain-based observatory, Rami Abdurrahman, said.



Al-Sarout was evacuated from Homs in 2014 under a surrender deal with the government to end a two-year siege of its historical centre, according to the observatory.



His father and four of his siblings were killed during bombardment and clashes in Homs, it said.