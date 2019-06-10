Cricketer Yuvraj Singh retires: 'I've decided to move on'

Yuvraj Singh, India's middle-over batting lynchpin in two World Cup triumphs has retired from international cricket although he will look to play on in Twenty20 leagues around the world.

The 37-year-old all-rounder, accompanied by his wife and mother, told reporters on Monday of his decision at a city hotel close to Wankhede Stadium where India lifted their last 50-overs World Cup title in 2011.

"After almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on," he said after tearing up from a video tribute showing highlights of his career.

"Cricket has given me everything and that's the reason why I am standing here today."

Yuvraj, who played the last of his 304 one-day internationals two years ago, was a key cog in India's World Twenty20 triumph in 2007 and was Man of the Tournament at the World Cup four years later.

In his heyday, Yuvraj was one of the cleanest strikers in the game - as England's Stuart Broad discovered when he was bludgeoned for six sixes in one over during the 2007 World Twenty20.

Yuvraj revealed that his first love had been roller-skating and he only reluctantly played cricket because his father, one-test bowler Yograj Singh, would not let him take up any other sport.

'Fun cricket'

Part of the victorious Mumbai Indians squad in the recently completed Indian Premier League, Yuvraj played in only four matches during the 2019 campaign.

That would be his last foray in the IPL, he confirmed, but he would seek release from the Indian board to play in other, lower profile, Twenty20 leagues.

"I am going to go and enjoy my life, it has been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing in big tournaments like IPL," he said.

Yuvraj made an emotional return to the game in 2012 after a lengthy fight with a rare cancer in his lungs and played the last of his 40 tests that same year.

Yuvraj's former teammates and fans took to Twitter to pay their tributes:

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 10, 2019

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2019