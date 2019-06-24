BET Awards 2019: A list of winners and key moments

The 2019 BET Awards featured a number of contemporary pop and rap artists who have been dominating the charts.

But the show, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, belonged to the artists viewed as icons in the black community, including singer Mary J Blige, filmmaker Tyler Perry and the late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The BET Awards celebrate African Americans and other American minorities in music, acting, sports, and other fields of entertainment.

Among the key moments was when Hussle, a respected and beloved community activist in South Los Angeles who was shot dead on March 31, posthumously earned the Humanitarian Award.

"Nipsey is such an important part of our community, in particular the fact that he focused on servicing his community, staying in his community, and trying to uplift the community he was a part of," BET Networks President Scott M Mills said.

"We really wanted to recognise him here in LA," he added.

The audience also erupted in cheers for media mogul Tyler Perry, who earned the Ultimate Icon Award.

While Childish Gambino, who did not attend the show, won the top prize - Video of the year - for This is America, Beyonce Knowles was named best female R&B/pop artist, and Bruno Mars won best male R&B/pop artist.

Here is the list of winners at the 2019 BET Awards:

Video of the year: Childish Gambino (This is America)

JUST IN: Childish Gambino's "This Is America" wins Video of the Year at 2019 #BETAwards https://t.co/Iq0tyLPMY7 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 24, 2019

Best female R&B/pop artist: Beyonce

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival [File: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella]

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards [File: Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

Best female hip-hop artist: Cardi B

Cardi B accepts the Album of the year award [Mike Blake/Reuters]

Best male hip-hop artist: Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani celebrating her GREAT dad...THE MARATHON CONTINUES 🏁💙 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/GOHxmRAwbd — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) June 24, 2019

Best new artist: Lil Baby

Lil Baby wins his first BET Award taking home the Best New Artist award 🏆 #BETAwards2019

Well deserved 👏#Bet #Rap #Lilbaby #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/xUxd40VmMd — Yakuza Surfer 💧 | BET Boy 🤝 (@itsabiodun1) June 24, 2019

Best group: Migos

Best collaboration: Travis Scott featuring Drake (Sicko Mode)

Travis Scott performs on Day 2 of Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park [File: Burak Cingi/Redferns]

Album of the year: Cardi B (Invasion of Privacy)

Cardi B & Beyoncé are the only female artists to win “Album Of The Year” in the history of the #BETAwards! pic.twitter.com/kXeItvltgO — Cardi B Charts (@CardiBCharts) June 24, 2019

Viewers' choice award: Ella Mai (Trip)

Ella Mai accepts the Viewers' choice award [Mike Blake/Reuters]

Lifetime achievement award: Mary J Blige

Humanitarian award: Nipsey Hussle

We are so proud to honor the late #NipseyHussle with the Humanitarian Award. The marathon continues 💙 🏁#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/IPpmUCTvZk — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 24, 2019

Ultimate icon award: Tyler Perry

On my way to the #BETAwards. Being honored tonight with the Ultimate Icon Award!!! Tune in if you can!! 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/0Yj9jaGQR1 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) June 23, 2019

Dr Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen (Blessing Me Again)

Snoop Dogg’s gospel track ” Blessing me again” ft Rance Allen wins BET 2019 Best Gospel Song. https://t.co/UQtMFlehiN pic.twitter.com/X5udaFXrhg — The Osagyefo Blog (@theosagyefoblog) June 24, 2019

Best actress: Regina King

Best actor: Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan attends the European Premiere of Black Panther [File: Jeff Spicer/FilmMagic]

Best movie: Blackkklansman

Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

Young Mogul in the making Marsai Martin 💕 pic.twitter.com/WejA2AWNmA — DSW - IG: @darkskinwomen (@darkskinwomen_) June 24, 2019

Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

Serena Williams of the US reacts during a match against the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Sportsman of the year: Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during a match against the Minnesota Timberwolves [File: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]

BET HER award: H.E.R. (Hard Place)

Video director of the year: Karena Evans

Karena Evans attends the 'Firecrackers' photo call during the 14th Zurich Film Festival [File: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images]

Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)