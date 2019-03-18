Several wounded in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

Several people were injured in a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht, police have said.

It is not yet known what exactly occurred at the site in the central city of the Netherlands on Monday.

A witness told local broadcaster RTV Utrecht that the shooting took place inside a tram at the 24 Oktoberplein in the city's west.

Police told public broadcaster NOS that the suspect got away and that a manhunt was launched.

Emergency services, including police and medical helicopters, were at the scene of the shooting.

The area around the shooting site has been cordoned off.

More soon...