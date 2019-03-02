Roger Federer wins Dubai championships for 100th career title

Roger Federer has claimed a historic landmark in his career after he won his 100th title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday.



The 37-year-old Swiss and 20-time Grand Slam champion is only the second man in the Open era to reach the three-figure mark in accolades after American Jimmy Connors, who won 109 titles.

Swiss Federer also avenged his shock defeat by Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

"I'm delighted. It's great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title," Federer said.

"Tough conditions and tough opponents. To win in Marseille and then come here was difficult for Stefanos."

Stuck on 99

Federer, who had been stuck on 99 titles since triumphing at his hometown Basel tournament in October, broke Tsitsipas in the first game of the match and saved two break points at 5-4 to claim the first set in 36 minutes.

Tsitsipas, who will break into the top 10 for the first time on Monday, held firm up to 4-4 in the second set before the 37-year-old Federer switched gears to seal the decisive break and close out the victory.

"I don't know if Stefanos was born when I won my first title," Federer joked.

"It's a privilege (to play against potential champions) because I'll be watching them on TV. It was a treat to play Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. I'm sure Stefanos will have a wonderful career.

"Tennis is in good hands regardless if I'm there or not," Federer said.

Previously Tsitsipas won his only previous meeting with Federer, completing a four-set victory over the Swiss in a round of 16 match at this year's Australian Open.

On Friday in the semi-finals of the championships, Federer claimed two breaks of Croatian Borna Coric's serve in either set on the way to a 6-2, 6-2 win that took just over an hour.