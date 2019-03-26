Algeria army chief demands Bouteflika be declared unfit to rule

Algeria's army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah has called for President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to be declared unfit to rule the country, following months of protests against the ailing head of state.

Massive demonstrations have taken place across Algeria in recent weeks calling for the president to quit, following Bouteflika's announcement that he would seek a fifth term as president.

Although the president later reversed his decision and said he would not run in the upcoming election, he stopped short of quitting and said he would remain in power until a new constitution was adopted.

In a televised address on Tuesday, the army chief said he considered the people's demands to be valid and that the presidency should be vacated.

"We must adopt a solution that helps us out of this crisis … a solution that respects and adheres to the constitution so that it's a suitable one for all sides," Salah said in remarks carried on Algerian television.

"This solution is stipulated in article 102 of the constitution," he said.

Under article 102, the Constitutional Council could determine that the president is too ill to fully exercise his functions, and ask the parliament to declare him unfit.

Based on the constitution, the upper house chairman Abdelkader Bensalah would serve as caretaker president for at least 45 days.

The army chief is among the top power brokers in Algeria, and his announcement could pave the way for Bouteflika's ouster.

The move comes a day after the country's ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) withdrew its support for Bouteflika's proposal to hold a national dialogue conference aimed at getting the country out of the current political deadlock.

'T urning point in modern Algeria'

Hundreds of thousands of Algerians have taken part in nationwide protests against Bouteflika's re-election bid since February 22.

Amid growing pressure, Bouteflika on March 11 abandoned his plan to seek a fifth term at the helm of Algeria, a key oil producer.

But while the announcement was initially greeted with celebrations, the joy proved to be short-lived as the ailing 82-year-old, who suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, stated that he would remain in office until a successor was elected.

This prompted critics to accuse the octogenarian of attempting to illegally extend his 20-year-rule.

Dalia Ghanem Yazbeck, a resident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, told Al Jazeera the military has been sending "mixed messages" from the beginning of the demonstrations.

"At first it was 'we will not tolerate chaos', and then 'we are with the voice of the people', and what Gaid Saleh said today was confirmation that the military has taken a strong stance in the political arena," she said from Algeris.

"What he said today confirms that the Algerian military has been, and will remain the devoted guardians of Algeria's power," Yazbeck said.

According to her, the army likely has a replacement in mind, which it might make public in the next few days.

Similarly, Al Jazeera's senior political analystm Marwan Bishara, described the announcement as a significant development, especially since Bouteflika cancelled the elections and appointed a new government two weeks ago.

"It's a major turning point for Algeria … he [Bouteflika] set the stage for a new national dialogue in Algeria to pave the way for democratization of the country," Bishara said.

"So what is happening today, from the looks of it, is quite the opposite of what we were promised."

BIshara noted that the fact that Saleh is speaking on his own, without the presence of the Algerian president, also signifies "a major escalation" and is "a turning point in modern Algeria".

"This basically means that the army has taken over," he said.