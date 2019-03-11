At least 11 killed after heavy rain lashes Sao Paulo

At least 11 people, including a one-year-old baby, have died after heavy rains in and around Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.

On Monday, the Sao Paulo state fire department said four people died when a house collapsed in Ribeirao Pires, located on the city's outskirts.

The department added that two people drowned due to flooding of the Tamanduatei River while the fourth person died in Sao Bernardo do Campo.

Other victims died in Embu das Artes, Santo Andre and Sao Caetano.

Heavy rain in the city started on Sunday night with more expected.

Sao Paulo's fire department said at least 155 trees fell in the city and several roads remain blocked.

Unconfirmed reports suggested around 110 millimetres of rain fell in the 24 hours from Sunday afternoon into Monday. The entire month of March normally gets around 160mm.

Further thundery showers are expected over the next few days but will not be as widespread or as heavy.