Saudi Aramco was supposed to be the biggest stock market offering of all time. But the Saudi oil giant failed to hit the $2 trillion value set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Last year, Saudi Arabia cancelled Aramco's stock listing. The secretive company has never had to declare its financial reports and it would have been a massive transformation had Aramco gone public.

Al Jazeera investigates the reasons behind the failure of the ambitious offering.