Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners

Best picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book - WINNER
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron - WINNER
Vice, Adam McKay
Best actress in a leading role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best actor in a leading role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
|
|Rami Malek becomes the first Arab-American to win an Oscar for Best Actor [Kevork Djansezian/AFP]
Best actress in a supporting role
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best original screenplay
The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed, Paul Schrader
Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly - WINNER
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron
Vice, Adam McKay
Best adapted screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee - WINNER
Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters
Best cinematography
Cold War, Lukasz Zal
The Favourite, Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel
Roma, Alfonso Cuaron - WINNER
A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique
|
|Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico won three awards for 'Roma' [Mike Segar/Reuters]
Best makeup and hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice - WINNER
Best documentary feature
Free Solo - WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best costume design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther - WINNER
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best film editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best production design
Black Panther - WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
|
|Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for 'Black Panther' [Mike Segar/Reuters]
Best sound editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best sound mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best foreign language film
Capernaum, Lebanon
Cold War, Poland
Never Look Away, Germany
Roma, Mexico - WINNER
Shoplifters, Japan
Best animated feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER
Best live action short
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin - WINNER
Best animated short film
Animal Behavior
Bao - WINNER
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best documentary short
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER
Best visual effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man - WINNER
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best original score
Black Panther - WINNER
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best original song
"All the Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star Is Born - WINNER
"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs