Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners

Best picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman



Bohemian Rhapsody



The Favourite



Green Book - WINNER

Roma



A Star Is Born



Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee



Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski



The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos



Roma, Alfonso Cuaron - WINNER



Vice, Adam McKay

Best actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma



Glenn Close, The Wife



Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER



Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born



Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born



Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate



Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER



Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice



Marina de Tavira, Roma



Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER



Emma Stone, The Favourite



Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER



Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman



Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born



Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best original screenplay

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara



First Reformed, Paul Schrader



Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly - WINNER



Roma, Alfonso Cuaron



Vice, Adam McKay

Best adapted screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen



BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee - WINNER



Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty



If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins



A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

Best cinematography

Cold War, Lukasz Zal



The Favourite, Robbie Ryan



Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel



Roma, Alfonso Cuaron - WINNER



A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

Best makeup and hairstyling

Border



Mary Queen of Scots



Vice - WINNER

Best documentary feature

Free Solo - WINNER



Hale County This Morning, This Evening



Minding the Gap



Of Fathers and Sons



RBG

Best costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs



Black Panther - WINNER



The Favourite



Mary Poppins Returns



Mary Queen of Scots

Best film editing

BlacKkKlansman



Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER



The Favourite



Green Book



Vice

Best production design

Black Panther - WINNER



The Favourite



First Man



Mary Poppins Returns



Roma

Best sound editing

Black Panther



Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER



First Man



A Quiet Place



Roma

Best sound mixing

Black Panther



Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER



First Man



Roma



A Star Is Born

Best foreign language film

Capernaum, Lebanon



Cold War, Poland



Never Look Away, Germany



Roma, Mexico - WINNER



Shoplifters, Japan

Best animated feature

Incredibles 2



Isle of Dogs



Mirai



Ralph Breaks the Internet



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

Best live action short

Detainment



Fauve



Marguerite



Mother



Skin - WINNER

Best animated short film

Animal Behavior



Bao - WINNER



Late Afternoon



One Small Step



Weekends

Best documentary short

Black Sheep



End Game



Lifeboat



A Night at the Garden



Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER

Best visual effects

Avengers: Infinity War



Christopher Robin



First Man - WINNER



Ready Player One



Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best original score

Black Panther - WINNER



BlacKkKlansman



If Beale Street Could Talk



Isle of Dogs



Mary Poppins Returns

Best original song

"All the Stars," Black Panther



"I'll Fight," RBG



"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns



"Shallow," A Star Is Born - WINNER



"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs