Oscars 2019: The complete list of winners

'Green Book' wins Best Picture, Alfonso Cuaron nabs Best Director for 'Roma', Rami Malek takes award for Best Actor.

    Director Peter Farrelly's 'Green Book' won for Best Picture [Reuters]
    Best picture

    Black Panther

    BlacKkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody

    The Favourite

    Green Book - WINNER

    Roma

    A Star Is Born

    Vice

    Best Director

    BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

    Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

    The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

    Roma, Alfonso Cuaron - WINNER

    Vice, Adam McKay

    Best actress in a leading role

    Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

    Glenn Close, The Wife

    Olivia Colman, The Favourite - WINNER

    Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

    Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Best actor in a leading role

    Christian Bale, Vice

    Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

    Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

    Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

    Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

    Rami Malek becomes the first Arab-American to win an Oscar for Best Actor [Kevork Djansezian/AFP]

    Best actress in a supporting role

    Amy Adams, Vice

    Marina de Tavira, Roma

    Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk - WINNER

    Emma Stone, The Favourite

    Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

    Best actor in a supporting role

    Mahershala Ali, Green Book - WINNER

    Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

    Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

    Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Sam Rockwell, Vice

    Best original screenplay

    The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

    First Reformed, Paul Schrader

    Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly - WINNER

    Roma, Alfonso Cuaron

    Vice, Adam McKay

    Best adapted screenplay

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

    BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee - WINNER

    Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

    If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

    A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

    Best cinematography

    Cold War, Lukasz Zal

    The Favourite, Robbie Ryan

    Never Look Away, Caleb Deschanel

    Roma, Alfonso Cuaron - WINNER

    A Star Is Born, Matthew Libatique

    Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico won three awards for 'Roma' [Mike Segar/Reuters]

    Best makeup and hairstyling

    Border

    Mary Queen of Scots

    Vice - WINNER

    Best documentary feature

    Free Solo - WINNER

    Hale County This Morning, This Evening

    Minding the Gap

    Of Fathers and Sons

    RBG

    Best costume design

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

    Black Panther - WINNER

    The Favourite

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Mary Queen of Scots

    Best film editing

    BlacKkKlansman

    Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

    The Favourite

    Green Book

    Vice

    Best production design

    Black Panther - WINNER

    The Favourite

    First Man

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Roma

    Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for 'Black Panther' [Mike Segar/Reuters]

    Best sound editing

    Black Panther

    Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

    First Man

    A Quiet Place

    Roma

    Best sound mixing

    Black Panther

    Bohemian Rhapsody - WINNER

    First Man

    Roma

    A Star Is Born

    Best foreign language film

    Capernaum, Lebanon

    Cold War, Poland

    Never Look Away, Germany

    Roma, Mexico - WINNER

    Shoplifters, Japan

    Best animated feature

    Incredibles 2

    Isle of Dogs

    Mirai

    Ralph Breaks the Internet

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - WINNER

    Best live action short

    Detainment

    Fauve

    Marguerite

    Mother

    Skin - WINNER

    Best animated short film

    Animal Behavior

    Bao - WINNER

    Late Afternoon

    One Small Step

    Weekends

    Best documentary short

    Black Sheep

    End Game

    Lifeboat

    A Night at the Garden

    Period. End of Sentence. - WINNER

    Best visual effects

    Avengers: Infinity War

    Christopher Robin

    First Man - WINNER

    Ready Player One

    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Best original score

    Black Panther - WINNER

    BlacKkKlansman

    If Beale Street Could Talk

    Isle of Dogs

    Mary Poppins Returns

    Best original song

    "All the Stars," Black Panther

    "I'll Fight," RBG

    "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

    "Shallow," A Star Is Born - WINNER

    "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

