Blizzards in Tibet kill thousands of livestock

Blizzards in Tibet have left thousands of head of livestock dead and roads covered in up to 45cm of snow, state media reported.

One house collapsed and hundreds of people were left without water or electricity.

The snow made roads impassable and also trapped people in their homes, state media reported.

Local authorities sent vets, medicine and animal feed to the hard-hit areas in Qinghai Province on the Tibetan Plateau.

Those living in the area are mostly ethnic Tibetan villagers who depend heavily on livestock - such as yaks, goats and sheep - for their livelihoods and to feed their families.

In Nyalam County, near the border with Nepal, firefighters removed snow which blocked the doors of residents and visited locals urging them to be cautious when using heaters in their homes, reminding people of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Workers attempted to clear the roads to allow the delivery of supplies, a task made more difficult by high winds and drifting snow.

The worst of the snow has now cleared away from the region, and the next few days should be mostly dry.

Harsh winters are routine in the Himalayan region that long fell within Tibet's traditional borders.