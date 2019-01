A minority of Israeli settlers, protected by soldiers, have made life difficult for Palestinians in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank. But the city is also home to the traditional art of hand-painted pottery and glass-blowing.

The tourists that used to frequent the shops of Hebron are gone, but the city's potters still produce unique pieces that are sold around the world, including in Israel.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker reports on an industry that has survived for generations.